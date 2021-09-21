Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

