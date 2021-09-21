WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $90.99. 1,010,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.