WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Up 1.3%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

