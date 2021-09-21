wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Reaches $61,698.44

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 74.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $61,698.44 and approximately $59.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00173380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00112703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.03 or 0.07000867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,133.35 or 0.99659462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.52 or 0.00793712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

