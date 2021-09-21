Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

