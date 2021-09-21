Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 2.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

