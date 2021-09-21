Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $348,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after buying an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 158,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7,995.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LCI Industries by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.36. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

