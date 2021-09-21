Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,800 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 389,452 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,986,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 11,538.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

CLDR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

