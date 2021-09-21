W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

