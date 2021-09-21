Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VYNT opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

In other Vyant Bio news, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Hansen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,406 shares of company stock worth $102,218 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 753,728 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

