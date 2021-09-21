Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

