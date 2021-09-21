VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:VZIO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st

VIZIO’s (NYSE:VZIO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 21st. VIZIO had issued 12,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $257,250,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of VIZIO’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,753.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.