VITE Market Capitalization Reaches $39.04 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $39.04 million and $7.52 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00057075 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000206 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,021,517,265 coins and its circulating supply is 488,946,155 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

