Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $333.99

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $333.99 and last traded at $308.72, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.62.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

