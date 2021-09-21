Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 23.3% in August

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.36. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRC. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

