Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

