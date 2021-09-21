Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VCISY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

