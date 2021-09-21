VIMworld Price Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $46.91 million and $378,330.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002139 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00170467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00109290 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

