VIG Tops 1-Day Volume of $309.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $309.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000910 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,313,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

