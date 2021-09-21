Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $232.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

