Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,364 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 315.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Airgain by 110.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 45.0% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

