Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the first quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.02 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

