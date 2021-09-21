Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $78,000 in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IEC Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IEC Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEC opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics Corp. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.07.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.

