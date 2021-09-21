Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $64,000 in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Educational Development by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Educational Development stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Educational Development Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

