Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

