Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $570.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

