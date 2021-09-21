Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $185,000 Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBAY. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $264.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

