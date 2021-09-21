Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

