Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Hits $47.24 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $21.97 or 0.00052568 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $47.24 million and $5,982.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00129722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.