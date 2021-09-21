Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 2,600 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VCYT stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.17. 363,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,245. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 44.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $332,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

