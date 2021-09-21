Velanne Asset Management Ltd Invests $16.62 Million in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 957,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,000. Grifols comprises 5.8% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

