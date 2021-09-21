Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $489,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DD stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
