Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

