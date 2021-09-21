Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJI. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

SJI stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

