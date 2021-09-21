Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

