Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,721 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,148 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.