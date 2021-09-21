Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $401.24. 323,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

