Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

