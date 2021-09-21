Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.