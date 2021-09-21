Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,973,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.65. 47,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,081. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

