Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,328 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.