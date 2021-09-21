Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 91,429 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,545,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCT opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

