Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Covanta worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,255,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 296,551 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

