Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.67 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.27% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

