Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,912 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $830,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

