Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,840,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,838,654. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

