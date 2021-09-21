Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.
Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,840,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,838,654. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
