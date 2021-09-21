Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.42.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.88. The stock had a trading volume of 518,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,578. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.65.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

