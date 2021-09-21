Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in August

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uxin by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 138,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after buying an additional 1,866,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter valued at $519,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 26,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Uxin has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.