US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of USF opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday. US Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.