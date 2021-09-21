US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

